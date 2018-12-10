SIX organisations, two schools and one individual have been recognised in this year’s ACT Violence Prevention Awards. The annual ACT Violence Prevention Awards recognise projects, organisations and individuals who make a significant contribution towards the […]
Nine winners in this year’s violence prevention awards
SIX organisations, two schools and one individual have been recognised in this year’s ACT Violence Prevention Awards.
The annual ACT Violence Prevention Awards recognise projects, organisations and individuals who make a significant contribution towards the prevention of violence against women and children in Canberra.
The recipients are:
- Everyman – Partner Contact program, changing and developing ways to prevent violence against women and children.
- Menslink – Programs changing and breaking the cycle of violence.
- UnionsACT Women’s Committee – Championing a change of culture within the workplace and pushing for paid leave for victims of domestic violence.
- Veterinary Support for DVCS clients.
- Lyneham High School – DARE student lead program, changing attitudes and behaviours to support an anti-violence culture.
- Amaroo School – LEADAS program a White Ribbon Initiative
- ABC news – Continuing the message around domestic violence.
- Prof Vanitha Parekh – Education for frontline staff.
- DVCS Social Media Champions – Using individuals to spread information around DV.
