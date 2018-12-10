Old Well Station Road reopens

OLD Well Station Road has reopened to road users.

Work to improve the condition of the road began in September following the completion of signalisation works at Old Well Station Road and the Federal Highway intersection.

These works were part of the Australian Government’s Roads to Recovery Program, which supports the maintenance of the nation’s local road infrastructure.

Temporary line marking has been placed following the final asphalt layer to allow road users back on to the road. In the early stages of a new road surface, traffic can help to further compact the fresh asphalt thereby strengthening and improving its quality.

Allowing traffic on to the newly finished road will ensure the final line marking goes down smoothly and clearly.

Final line marking will occur over the coming weeks in off-peak hours.