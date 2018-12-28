Only six minutes for an animal to die in a hot car

RSPCA ACT is reporting seeing animals needing urgent medical attention due to heatstroke and being left in cars as the burst of hot weather continues across Canberra.

CEO Michelle Robertson has expressed her concern regarding a rising number of heat-related incidents saying: “Our pets can’t always adequately cool themselves during such intense heat. It’s up to us as responsible pet owners to do everything we can to protect them.

“We want to caution the community to avoid heartbreak by potentially losing a beloved pet from heatstroke. Even a short walk in the heat of the day can be fatal and it only takes six minutes for an animal to die in a hot car.”

First aid tips:

Move the animal to a shaded/cool area and try and cool them down.

Try placing a wet garment or towel with cool water on its belly and groin area (NOT iced or cold) to gradually lower their body temperature at a safe rate.

If a fan is available, direct it towards the animal. Allow the animal to drink small amounts of cool water.

Take them to the nearest vet immediately – even if they seem to have made a full recovery. Better to be safe and get them properly checked.

Suggestions for keeping pets cool:

Do they have sun protection? Pets experience sunburn and heatstroke. Provide shade and other sun barriers whenever possible to reduce their overall sun exposure. Don’t forget the sunscreen! It’s a good idea to use a non-toxic, hypoallergenic sunscreen formulated specifically for use on pets.

And for wildlife: