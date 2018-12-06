Police ‘ring’ alarms after jewellery theft

POLICE are searching for a man after he stole two white gold rings from a jewellery store in the Gungahlin Marketplace.

The man, who was wearing a “distinctive” T-shirt with a white skull on it, left the store with the rings at about 11am and headed towards Hibberson Street on Thursday, October 25.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, of solid build, 160-170 cm (5’3”-5’7”) tall, with balding light brown hair.

Information that could assist police to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6323137.