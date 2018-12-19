Police still searching for missing teen

TEENAGER Grace Abbey-Moore, 15, remains missing, forcing police to renew its call for public assistance.

Grace, who has brown eyes and long dark hair, was last seen by family members at about 2am on December 3 but wasn’t reported missing until December 10.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a thin build and about 175cm (5’9”) tall.

Police believe Grace may have travelled to Sydney and hold concerns her welfare. They would like to reassure her she is not in any trouble.

Anyone who has seen Grace or has any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444.