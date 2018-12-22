Popular names top the list again this year

THIS year’s most popular ACT baby names are Amelia and William.

“Amelia and William have both been popular names in the past, with William being listed in the number one spot every year between 2013 and 2016. It also made an appearance in the top 10 back in 1950,” said Business and Regulatory Services Minister Gordon Ramsay.

“Amelia is also a favourite of Canberrans with the name consistently ranked in the top 10 since 2011.

“Other popular names this year are Ella and Olivia, ranking equal second place for girls’ names and Noah in the second spot for boys.

“Oliver was the most popular boys name in Gungahlin while Lucy was the favourite in the Woden, Weston Creek and Molongolo area.”

As of December 10, 5900 births had been registered in the ACT—2903 girls, and 2997 boys.