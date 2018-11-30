Pow! Superheroes brave the pediatric ward

A NEW team of superheroes has taken up residence at the Centenary Hospital for Women’s and Children, helping to brighten the recovery of pediatric patients.

Children undergoing treatment at Centenary Hospital will be provided with new medical garments designed to resemble superhero costumes, thanks to a donation of SuperTees.

SuperTees are designed to easily accommodate X-rays, MRIs, temperature checks, IV lines and monitoring cables.

Fifty SuperTees have been donated to the hospital through the support of the Bruce Guardian Early Childhood Learning Centre.