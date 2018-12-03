Press gallery journo heads to the cloisters

POLITICAL journalist Mark Kenny has resigned as national affairs editor at The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald to join the ANU as a senior fellow at its Australian Studies Institute.

The ANU says his research interests will include political populism and the study of comparable political systems. He will continue to contribute to the public commentary on national issues.

Dean of the ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences Prof Rae Frances said Kenny’s substantial experience in covering the issues that have shaped Australia in the past two decades lead nicely into his research work.

“Mark Kenny has had a front row seat to the policy decisions of the Howard, Rudd-Gillard and Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison governments that have made Australia what it is today,” Prof Frances said.

“The Australian Studies Institute aims to increase understanding of Australia’s place in the world and to bring an Australian perspective to international issues. Few are better placed to provide the Australian perspective on political and public policy issues than Mark Kenny.”

He will join ANU in early 2019.