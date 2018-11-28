RSPCA calls for carers over Christmas

OVER the Christmas period RSPCA ACT often sees an increase in requests for emergency boarding assistance, which is why its CEO, Michelle Robertson, is calling on dog-loving Canberrans to open up their homes to be short-term foster carers.

“The lead-up and aftermath of the Christmas holidays place significant stress on families and stretches the already limited resources of community support organisations,” Ms Robertson says.

“We’re hoping to do our part in assisting at-risk people and animals in our community by providing free short-term emergency boarding to pets through our Project: SAFE program.

“However, we need more foster carers to help us care for these animals.”

Project: SAFE stands for Support for Animals and Families in Emergencies and is designed to be a short-term emergency care for the pets of victims fleeing domestic violence and other health-related emergencies.

But, Ms Robertson says the fostering of dogs is their biggest challenge.

“Many times, dogs coming into our emergency boarding care foster homes are the ones that need a little more TLC due to the vicarious trauma they suffered,” she says.

“These dogs may also have experienced neglect and/or cruelty that can impact their behaviour. But we know that, with the right family and support, they can flourish.”

Information at rspca-act.org.au/get- involved/become-foster-carer