Search over as Shane heads Public Prosecutions

BRINGING with him more than 16 years experience in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Shane Drumgold has been appointed the new ACT Director of Public Prosecutions.

Attorney-General Gordon Ramsay says Mr Drumgold, who is currently a deputy director at the ACT office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, has a strong reputation as a criminal law prosecutor.

“Mr Drumgold has a deep appreciation of how judicial processes can impact the lives of defendants and victims,” he says.

“He is known for his nuanced approach to the resolution of criminal matters, and I am confident that he will make a significant contribution to enhancing access to justice outcomes as the ACT’s Director of Public Prosecutions.”

Mr Drumgold will replace Jon White in the new year in a seven year term.

“Mr White’s experience and leadership has been of great benefit to the Canberra community over the past ten years,” Minister Ramsay says.

“Mr White has worked to ensure prosecutions occur as promptly as possible. He has been a strong supporter of the intensive criminal listing processes before the Supreme Court, which has significantly reduced the number of cases with long waiting times.”