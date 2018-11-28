Students win Assembly art prizes

Works from the series “Guilt (367 hours and 2 minutes)” by Kerry Martin.

TWO final-year students from the ANU School of Art and Design are the winners of this year’s annual Legislative Assembly award for emerging artists.

This year’s winners are:

  • Toni Hassan’s “Shifting Ground and King Billy”.  

    Toni Hassan for “Shifting ground and King Billy” 2018, acrylic on canvas 85 x 85 cm, and

  • Kerry Martin for the series “Guilt (367 hours and 2 minutes)” 2018, embroidery on velvet.

The prize, a $500 grant to each of the winning students, is to help with the cost of artistic materials.

The winners are also invited to have their works exhibited in the London Circuit corridor of the Assembly building throughout 2019, where they can be viewed from the street.

