Sutton Road resurfacing slows traffic
STARTING tomorrow (December 11) slight delays are expected along Sutton Road due to road resurfacing.
Road resurfacing will be carried out between 7am and 4.30pm along a 1.6 kilometre section north of the intersection of Sutton Road and Pialligo Avenue.
There will be rolling lane closures of 450 metre sections at a time.
Works are expected to finish on Friday, December 14.
