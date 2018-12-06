Theatre group wins inclusion award

REBUS Theatre has been awarded the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence for its inclusion training.

This year, Rebus Theatre’s “Open Doors Open Minds” project delivered an experiential program to staff and volunteers from community clubs and organisations and to government departments across Canberra.

Through an interactive performance featuring actors with disability, participants learnt about the challenges that people with disability face when participating in community activities – allowing audiences to workshop solutions and practice inclusive behaviour.

The Inclusion Awards, this year sponsored by ClubsACT, provide an annual acknowledgement of the outstanding achievements of business, organisations and individuals who have demonstrated their commitment to advancing disability inclusion in their workplace, business and community.

Of the 80 finalists, here are the award winners by category:

· Emerging Young Leader – Winner Clare Moore, Commended Shay-Leigh Willis

· Achievement in Inclusion – Winner Robert Altamore

· Excellence in Making Inclusion Happen – Winner Paul Mugambi, Commended Louise Ellery

· Inclusion in Private Sector Employment – Winner Ginninderry Team, Riverview Projects

· Inclusion in Public Sector Employment – Winner Transport Canberra and City Services

· Inclusion in Education and Training – Joint Winners Angela Luchetti and Saint Vincent’s Primary School and Megan Campbell from the Education Directorate

· Inclusion in Business – Winner Krofne Donuts, Commended Astral Float Studio

· Excellence in Innovation – Winner The Hub at Carers ACT, Commended The Disability Trust

· Excellence in Championing Human Rights – Joint Winners Rebus Theatre and People With Disabilities ACT

· Excellence in Volunteer Support – Winner Joyce and Albert Green

· Excellence in Support Work – Winner Helen Connolly

· Lifetime Achievement in Support Work – Winner Chris Redmond

· Innovation in design to create inclusion of people with disability – Winner Renaissance Homes, Commended Marymead Autism Centre

· ACT Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence – Winner Rebus Theatre