Two local schools cheer to top spots

TWO Canberra schools have taken out top prizes at the Australian All Star Cheer & Dance Championship Nationals held last weekend on the Gold Coast.

Good Shepherd Primary School in Amaroo and St John Paul II College in Nicholls – part of the Canberra Scholastic Cheerleading group – competed in the scholastic primary and high school divisions at Nationals on Friday (November 23).

Good Shepherd Primary School was crowned national champions in both their “cheer” and “pom” routines in the primary schools division, while St John Paul II College placed second in “cheer” in the high schools division.

Head of Canberra Scholastic Cheerleading Belinda Dawson says it was a massive achievement for both teams.

“For the students in the Good Shepherd ‘Phoenix’ team to walk away as national champions in both cheer and pom is phenomenal,” she says.

“St John Paul II College also competed with a complicated routine and their second place was even sweeter following the injury of one of the team’s flyers only a week out from competition.

“This team had to learn new positions and choreography in only one week, yet they still placed second, this is another wonderful achievement.”

Ms Dawson is also the owner of Sirens Cheerleaders, which also had teams competing at nationals from Friday through to Monday. Sirens came away with 11 various placings.