Uncertainty remains around contracting laws

WHILE Master Builders ACT welcomes the appointment of Andrew Parkinson as the Secure Local Jobs Code registrar, its CEO Michael Hopkins says there’s still a long list of items to finalise.

The Secure Local Jobs Code is described as a “key regulation” underpinning improvements to the ACT government’s contracting laws.

Mr Hopkins days the appointment of the registrar is the first step in a long list of items that the ACT government needs to finalise before January 15 when the Secure Local Jobs Code commences.

“The MBA and our members have spent tireless hours working with the ACT government to improve the draft code and is disappointed that government has ignored many of our concerns, and instead backed the interests of big Unions over small business,” he says.

“A number of key concerns from industry, including the conflict between the new ACT laws and Federal Procurement Rules remain unresolved, meaning local businesses will start 2019 not knowing whether they can continue to tender for lucrative ACT government contracts and comply with Federal procurement requirements.”

Mr Hopkins says the ACT government ignored requests to extend the commencement date, giving small businesses time to prepare for the new procurement rules.

“With less than 30 working days until the new code commences, it beggar’s belief that the ACT government is still rushing these laws, instead of taking the time to properly understand and respond to the concerns raised by small businesses,” he says.

“The new ACT procurement rules will add uncertainty, time and cost to the process of tendering for ACT government work, meaning many Canberra based small business will simply not bother.”

UnionsACT welcomed the tabling of the Secure Local Jobs Code saying the new measures will protect the workplace rights and safety of employees of ACT government contractors.

Secretary of UnionsACT Alex White says two Fair Work Ombudsman audits have shown forty percent of businesses in the ACT do not comply with their legal obligations under workplace laws.

“We look forward to working with the new registrar to ensure companies contracting to the ACT government comply with their legal obligations to workers,” he says.