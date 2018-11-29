Union team unanimously re-elected

THE UnionsACT leadership team was unanimously re-elected last night (November 28) at the council’s annual general meeting.

The re-elected UnionsACT team is:

  • Alex White

    UnionsACT secretary Alex White.

    President: Lyndal Ryan (ACT branch secretary, United Voice)

  • Secretary: Alex White
  • Assistant secretary: Brooke Muscat (ACT regional secretary, CPSU)
  • Vice presidents: Rachael Bahl (ACT divisional secretary, NTEU) and Jacqui Agius (senior industrial officer, AEU)

Alex White says the movement’s priority for the next four years “is to change the broken workplace laws, tackle worsening inequality and stand up to excessive corporate power”.

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.