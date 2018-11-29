TWO Canberra schools have taken out top prizes at the Australian All Star Cheer & Dance Championship Nationals held last weekend on the Gold Coast. Good Shepherd Primary School in Amaroo and St John Paul […]
Union team unanimously re-elected
THE UnionsACT leadership team was unanimously re-elected last night (November 28) at the council’s annual general meeting.
The re-elected UnionsACT team is:
-
President: Lyndal Ryan (ACT branch secretary, United Voice)
- Secretary: Alex White
- Assistant secretary: Brooke Muscat (ACT regional secretary, CPSU)
- Vice presidents: Rachael Bahl (ACT divisional secretary, NTEU) and Jacqui Agius (senior industrial officer, AEU)
Alex White says the movement’s priority for the next four years “is to change the broken workplace laws, tackle worsening inequality and stand up to excessive corporate power”.
No comments yet.