Who’s this: suspect image in Gungahlin assault

HERE is the police face-fit of a suspect in an alleged assault of a woman at Gungahlin Town Centre at about 2pm on Saturday, December 8.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 180cm (5’9”) tall, with black and grey stubble.

He was wearing a white shirt with dark sleeves and a navy-coloured baseball cap.

Two members of the public chased the man eastbound on Hibberson Street, through Gungahlin College, across Gozzard Street, then eastbound on Efkarpidis Street where the man was lost in an underground car park.

Face-fit is a graphical representation of a face, constructed by an artist working with a witness. A mixture of technology and artistry creates the image, usually from individual facial features, which are then put together to come up with a final composite image.

Anyone who recognises this man or has footage of the incident should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.