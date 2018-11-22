Winchester family decries Eastman verdict as ‘wrong’

AFTER 19 years in prison and a five-month retrial, a Supreme Court jury this morning (November 22) found David Eastman not guilty of the murder of the ACT’s top policeman Deputy Commissioner Colin Winchester outside his home in Deakin in January, 1989.

It is a verdict the Winchester family, in a prepared statement, disagreed with.

“We believe the verdict is wrong and we are extremely disappointed given the significant volume of compelling evidence,” the statement says.

“We acknowledge the DPP and the AFP for their professionalism and determination, in particular Ric Ninness and his team.”

A jury found Eastman guilty in the first trial in 1995 and he spent 19 years in jail until his conviction was overturned in 2014.