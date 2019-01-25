Alleged bikie chief faces court on ‘serious’ charges

A 30-year-old man, whom police believe to be the president of the ACT chapter of the Satudarah Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, has been charged with serious multiple offences after he is alleged to have entered an Oaks Estate home on Thursday (January 10), assaulted the occupant and stolen items from him.

Police allege that at about 7pm on Thursday, they responded to a report of a disturbance in Oaks Estate Police to discover that the accused, in the company of others, had entered the residence and assaulted occupant, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The accused man was arrested yesterday afternoon (January 25) in Belconnen.

He has been charged with aggravated robbery, inflict grievous bodily harm, make a demand with a threat to kill and attempting to pervert the course of justice. Police will oppose bail when he faces the ACT Magistrates Court today (January 26).

Anyone with any information that could assist police should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.