Anonymous note reignites search for Mulquiney

AN unexplained note written on a story about Megan Mulquiney in “The Australian Women’s Weekly” magazine has sparked fresh calls for information on the Canberra teenager who went missing in 1984.

Police are trying to locate the person who wrote the name “Inge Quitt” under a photo of Megan which appeared in the September edition. The person has also underlined the words: “probable murderer has died. There was… Woden Plaza in 1984.”

The magazine was then left at Clare Holland House.

Police have spoken to Mrs Quitt, a well known seamstress and former Queanbeyan resident, and do not believe she wrote her own name or was in any way involved in the disappearance of Megan.

Officers would now like to speak to the person who made the notes to understand whether there’s any significance.

Megan, who was 17-years-old, was last seen standing outside Woden Plaza at about 12.30pm on Saturday, July 28, 1984.

In 2009 an inquest into Megan’s disappearance determined it extremely likely she met with foul play and was murdered by a person, or persons unknown.

Anyone with information about the magazine or Megan’s disappearance are urged to contact detective senior constable Emma Beere and senior constable Patrick O’Brien via 0457 844917. Alternatively information can be provided on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.