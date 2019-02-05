A ROOM in a data centre in Civic has been quarantined following reports of an unknown substance. Firefighters closed off the centre at 51 Allara Street and isolated its occupants at about 4.15pm today (Tuesday, February 5). […]
Another thunderstorm strikes the ACT
SEVERE thunderstorms are expected to hit the ACT this afternoon (Tuesday, February 5), says the Bureau of Meteorology.
Canberrans are urged to be wary of flash flooding as storms are said to continue into the early evening.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
- Don’t walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
- If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
- Unplug computers and appliances.
- Avoid using the phone during the storm.
- Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
No comments yet.