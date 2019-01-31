Beleaguered Irish club calls for help

AFTER years of “significant” financial difficulties, Canberra Irish Club is calling on its members to donate money in an attempt to save the future of the club.

In an email to its members, Canberra Irish Club president Mary Collier described the club as being in significant debt, saying its been operating at a deficit since 2012.

The club has set up a “GoFundMe” page, which is hoping to raise $320,000 to pay immediate debts and take the pressure off the club’s cashflow so it can focus its energy on making the Canberra Irish Club profitable and successful.

Following a jump in staff turnover, Ms Collier said the new management team worked hard to increase profitability but the club is still in significant debt.

“We have payment plans in place to chip away at this debt but the repayments continue to put a strain on our day to day operations,” she said.

“We have over 5000 members, many of whom have undoubtedly enjoyed our little piece of Ireland here in Canberra over the past 30 years of the club’s operation.

“I am sure you agree that we need to keep this friendly, community focused club in operation for generations to come.”

The club is calling on anyone, in a financial position to assist, to donate $20 to the club’s “debt fund” through its “GoFundMe” page: gofundme.com/help- canberra-irish-club