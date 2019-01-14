Robber puts two people in hospital

TWO people were taken to hospital early yesterday morning (Sunday, January 13) serious head and facial injuries after a burglar broke into their Braddon home and assaulted them.

The offender broke into the residence on Lowanna Street at about 12.15am.

No charges have been made at this time.

Police are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious or anyone who has dash-cam footage or CCTV of Lowanna Street between the hours of 11.45pm, Saturday, January 12, and 12.30am, Sunday, January 13, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.