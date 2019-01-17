THE fire-like haze visible across the ACT is caused by dust from southern Australia. ACT ESA says the haze is expected to last into the evening. There are currently no fires in the ACT. ACT […]
Canberra haze caused by dust
THE fire-like haze visible across the ACT is caused by dust from southern Australia.
ACT ESA says the haze is expected to last into the evening.
There are currently no fires in the ACT.
ACT ESA advises people to call 000 if they see a fire without a crew or truck.
