Choppers brought it in to fight blaze

FOUR helicopters and seven Remote Area Firefighting Teams are confronting a 10-hectare bushfire at Square Rock, east of Corin Dam.

Corin Dam Road west of Woods Reserve is closed until further notice. Woods Reserve camping area remains open and ACT Parks and Conservation Service rangers will provide information to campers throughout the day.

The fire, which is being controlled, is burning at a slow rate and is heading in a south-westerly direction. The Bushfire Alert and Warning Level has been set at ADVICE.