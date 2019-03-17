‘Coal-hearted’ PM in the sights of protesting kids

IF Friday’s School Kids 4 Climate Action rally in Civic wasn’t the biggest the city has seen in recent times it was certainly the most vocal and spirited.

Thousands of students from across the territory and beyond gathered as part of a world day of mass action to give PM Scott Morrison an education on the folly of fossil fuels. Placards with “ScoMo has a Coal Heart” and “T. Abbott is as relevant as T. Rex” were popular. Organisers even placed a call to the PM’s office with a message from the large crowd.

WHILE some young protesters experienced pressure not to join the rally, three Dickson College students say they were encouraged by their teachers. Ella, Lillian and Sam say they were “totally” supported by teachers, some of whom were also at the rally. The friends all agree climate change will be a major issue leading into the Federal election.

THE member for Monaro John Barilaro has succeeded where many have failed; effectively “shutting” the mouth of our best retail politician, Barnaby Joyce. The NSW Nationals leader’s blunt public directive to colleagues to “shut up” was aimed squarely at Joyce after the former party leader “hinted” he was keen for another crack at the top job. Straight-talking deputy premier Barilaro said: “We went through this last year with the Liberal Party leadership spill, we know that damages state election hopes”.

CANBERRA activist and co-founder of grassroots movement Collective Shout, Melinda Tankard Reist, has had another win in her quest to rid Australian roads of the offensive Wicked camper vans. The rental vehicles, accused of displaying sexually explicit slogans and promoting rape and murder, are already banned in the ACT, NT, Queensland and Tasmania. Following lobbying from Ms Tankard Reist the vans are now barred from the popular Hunter NSW region music festival Wollombi. And the iconic festival organisers have encouraged other festivals to follow their lead.

HIGH fashion is often associated with sophistication, grace and precision but for the winner of the Fashions on the Field at the Black Opal/Canberra Cup day it was anything but. Before hitting the catwalk was a six-hour road trip and a roadside change of clothes to be managed in order for Anita Marshall to be crowned winner of the Classic Ladies Racewear title.

WHILE big-stake money guarantees major players of the thoroughbred industry, including the internationally famous Godolphin outfit, flock to the capital on Black Opal day it was a return trip for two to London on offer for the fashions’ winner that is being credited for the fierce competition witnessed on the catwalk. As one local reported: “The word must have got around as the serial FOTF fashionistas came from Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide. The locals weren’t in the race.”

THE word is that Mark Philippoussis met up with a long-term admirer from Kambah during a trip to Canberra with fellow greats Wally Masur and John Fitzgerald as honoured guests for P2 Advisory’s highly successful charity tennis day at the Lyneham tennis courts. It appears “Susan” only has eyes for the Scud.

A PROFESSIONAL driver on Canberra’s roads for many years is convinced his workplace has become more dangerous. The bus driver says impatient and aggressive motorists are making the streets unsafe. He daily witnesses frightening examples of tailgating, running red lights, speeding and an increase in threatening and abusive behaviour.

The driver’s fears would appear to be supported by recent media reports of a local school crossing supervisor quitting after threats from motorists. The lollypop man, who patrolled the crossing outside Turner Primary School, says appalling behaviour from passing motorists is a regular occurrence, claiming one driver had deliberately swerved towards him.

AND still on lollypop men and women, the light rail version – minus a lollypop – is now on patrol at intersections on Northbourne Avenue. The ACT opposition transport spokesperson Candice Burch blamed the Barr government’s lack of promotion of light-rail trials for several recent embarrassing incidents including a pedestrian being knocked over on Northbourne Avenue and a tram caught running a red light by the dash-cam of an alert Uber driver in Franklin. Seems the guards are now on hand just in case someone else fails to hear the tram.