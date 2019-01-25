Communities@Work gets a new CEO

LEE Maiden has been appointed the head of Communities@Work after working as its deputy CEO for almost three decades.

Ms Maiden begins the position immediately, replacing Lorcan Murphy who resigned mid 2018 to pursue other opportunities.

“Communities@Work has been making a difference in the lives of children, young people and families in the Canberra community for more than forty years,” Ms Maiden says.

“I have been involved with the organisation for 30 years and have seen firsthand how the services we provide can be life changing for those experiencing hardship.

“I look forward to continuing to support the community and also to the opportunities ahead to help grow the organisation and our already highly regarded reputation across the region.”

Communities@Work is a social enterprise providing children’s services to families across the ACT and support services for vulnerable and disadvantaged people in the community.