FOR three nights major roadworks will restrict parts of William Hovell Drive. The intersection of William Hovell Drive and Coppins Crossing Road will be closed from 7pm, Saturday, February 2, until 6am on February 4. […]
Driver escapes burning truck
A DRIVER escaped a burning truck after it caught on fire while travelling south along the Federal Highway near Sutton last night (Wednesday, January 30).
It was about 10.25pm when the semi-trailer, which was carrying motor oil, caught fire.
The driver, a 47-year-old man, stopped the truck, which quickly became engulfed in flames. He escaped uninjured.
Oil was spilt on the road and the highway was closed for hours.
No comments yet.