Driver escapes burning truck

A DRIVER escaped a burning truck after it caught on fire while travelling south along the Federal Highway near Sutton last night (Wednesday, January 30).

It was about 10.25pm when the semi-trailer, which was carrying motor oil, caught fire.

The driver, a 47-year-old man, stopped the truck, which quickly became engulfed in flames. He escaped uninjured.

Oil was spilt on the road and the highway was closed for hours.