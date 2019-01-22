Driver’s lucky escape when truck rolls near Goulburn

A TRUCK driver escaped injury early this morning (Wednesday, January 23) when the B-double he was driving rolled over on the Hume Highway, south of Goulburn.

The truck crashed at about 3.30am, blocking both lanes of the highway, one kilometre east of the Cullerin Road near Breadalbane.

Another crash happened when a white car was unable to avoid the wreckage of the truck. The female driver of that car was also not hurt.