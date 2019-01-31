Dust haze covers Canberra

DRY weather conditions brings a haze of dust across Canberra, according to the ACT Emergency Services Agency. 

ACT ESA says the dust levels are not considered hazardous to health at this time,.

If conditions deteriorate or people are concerned ACT ESA advises people visit health.act.gov.au

