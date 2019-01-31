CHASE Building Group has been given a “prohibition notice” from WorkSafe ACT after a concrete panel fell 17 metres at a Braddon construction site yesterday (Wednesday, January 30). WorkSafe ACT says the notice relates to some […]
Dust haze covers Canberra
DRY weather conditions brings a haze of dust across Canberra, according to the ACT Emergency Services Agency.
ACT ESA says the dust levels are not considered hazardous to health at this time,.
If conditions deteriorate or people are concerned ACT ESA advises people visit health.act.gov.au
