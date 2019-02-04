EARLY this morning (Monday, February 4) shots were fired into a Kambah home and three vehicles were set alight in what police believe was a targeted incident related to an Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG). Following the […]
Early morning shots fire through Kambah home
EARLY this morning (Monday, February 4) shots were fired into a Kambah home and three vehicles were set alight in what police believe was a targeted incident related to an Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG).
Following the incident, at about 1.30am, AFP Forensics examined the scene and located a small number of spent casings and gun shot damage to the garage.
No one was reported injured in the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam or CCTV footage from around the time of the incident can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6359974.
