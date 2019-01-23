Fire burns east of Bendora Dam

FIREFIGHTERS are battling a blaze burning 19 kilometres west of Tuggeranong and one kilometre east of Bendora Dam.

The fire, which has a bushfire alert and warning level set to “advice”, is about one hectare in size and is being controlled.

There is no current threat to life or property. 

