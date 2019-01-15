Have you seen Kathryn?

POLICE hold concerns for the wellbeing of 55-year-old Kathryn Mold who has been missing since November.

Described as red haired and Caucasian, she was last seen in Ainslie on Monday, November 26.

Police say she is also about 168 centimetres tall and of medium build.

Police have conducted a number of checks and would like to reassure Kathryn that she is not in any trouble.

Anyone who has seen Kathryn or who has any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 using reference number 6348152.