TWO people were taken to hospital early yesterday morning (Sunday, January 13) serious head and facial injuries after a burglar broke into their Braddon home and assaulted them. The offender broke into the residence on […]
Heatwave hits Canberra this week
THE Bureau of Meteorology forecasts severe heatwave conditions for Canberra with temperatures expected to reach 40C on Wednesday (January 16) and Thursday (January 17).
On Wednesday the Territory will see a sunny morning with predictions of a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. Then on Thursday there will be a small chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.
Then the maximum temperature will drop slightly to 39C on Friday.
No comments yet.