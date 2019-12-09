Heavenly voices herald the festive season

Helen Musa
Luminescence Children’s Choir… All Saints’ Church, Ainslie, December 13-14. Photo: Holly Treadaway

HELEN MUSA’s “Arts in the City” column covers the latest arts news in Canberra. 

LUMINESCENCE Chamber Singers and Luminescence Children’s Choir are working hard to herald in the festive season with their heavenly voices. All Saints’ Anglican Church, 9 Cowper Street, Ainslie, 7pm, Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14. Book at eventbrite.com.au 

Donna Reed and Jimmy Stewart in “It’s a Wonderful Life”… NFSA, December 20-21.

IN “A Very NFSA Christmas” the National Film and Sound Archive will  screen Christmas favourites “Home Alone”, “Die Hard” and the Frank Capra classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life” on December 20-21. As part of the festive mood, they’re also having a “Pay What You Can Day” for entry to the Archive’s big “Game Masters” show on December 21. Book at nfsa.gov.au

ADHOC Baroque will celebrate the festive season with a concert of Baroque gems, and will be joined by bass Andrew Fysh in a cantata by Stradella portraying the angel appearing to the shepherds, as well as Christmas and Epiphany trios by Charpentier. Guests include Bianca Porcheddu and Dan Russell on violin, Clara Teniswood on cello and Rachel Walker on viola da gamba. At the Chapel of the Annunciation, Canberra Girls Grammar School, 3pm, Sunday, December 15. Tickets at trybooking.com or at the door.

Singer Lucy Sugerman… a youth ambassador. Photo: Peter Hislop

CANBERRA singer/songwriter Lucy Sugerman will be the first youth ambassador for the National Folk Festival. She’ll work with “The National” on its inaugural youth concert for the 2020 Easter festival’s opening night, featuring young performers from across the local region. 

“ON Course” is QL2 Dance’s annual showcase of new contemporary dance works created by students at university or university-level courses from around Australia and NZ. This year there are 13 young choreographers at work, mentored by Alison Plevey and Steve Gow. QL2 Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, December 14-15. Book at ql2.org.au or 6247 3103.

QL2 dancers… Gorman Arts Centre, December 14-15.

"CityNews" arts editor

