Help water Canberra’s plants

AS hot and dry weather continues in Canberra, the ACT government is asking Canberrans to help water street trees.

While the government waters about 18,000 young trees on nature strips and in parks once a month, Urban Treescapes manager Rachael Dawes says some extra watering is always appreciated and very beneficial, especially during the hot and dry conditions.

“A little help from the community will make a significant difference when keeping trees happy and healthy over the hot, dry Canberra summer,” she says.

“The effect of hot and dry conditions is cumulative as the soil can stay very dry from the weather conditions over the last few months.”