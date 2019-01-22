Lee’s concerns over missing data

EVERY state and territory except for the ACT has recorded data on people accessing disability services for 2016-17, says Shadow Minister for Disability Elizabeth Lee.

Ms Lee says she’s alarmed that the Productivity Commission report on government services, which includes data on people accessing disability services in each Australian jurisdiction, is missing ACT data.

“The ACT is the only Australian jurisdiction that has no information on people using specialist disability services,” she says.

“This information is vital for informing policy and ensuring quality care.

“If the data is available, then why was the ACT the only jurisdiction in Australia that failed to provide the information?”