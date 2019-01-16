Man struck by makeshift ‘missile’

A MAN needed extensive hospital treatment yesterday (Tuesday, January 15) after he was struck by an improvised weapon at roadworks on Coppins Crossing Road.

The man was hit at about 9am when a projectile was fired from a maroon-coloured vehicle travelling westbound through the roadworks zone at the intersection of Coppins Crossing Road and William Hovell Drive.

A second man was struck after the projectile ricocheted off the first man. He wasn’t injured.

Police are investigating and are urging the people involved in this attack to present themselves at a police station.

Any information that could assist police can go to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6352950.