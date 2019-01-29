Manuka Oval’s two million dollar makeover

MORE than two million dollars will go towards the upgrade of Manuka Oval, according to Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

By late 2019 the upgrade of $2.7 million will see the oval get a camera deck and new roof canopies, which will provide shade for about 1000 seats.

“The new multi-use Media and Function Centre [which is ready for use] also provides shade for almost 500 seats, and is a great facility for corporate events during AFL and Cricket games as well as community events on non-game days,” Mr Barr says.