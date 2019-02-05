Matthew found after six months

A ROOM in a data centre in Civic has been quarantined following reports of an unknown substance. Firefighters closed off the centre at 51 Allara Street and isolated its occupants at about 4.15pm today (Tuesday, February 5). […]
HIGH levels of blue-green algae in Lake Burley Griffin’s central basin has created a hurdle for festival organisers ahead of the Proximity Canberra Triathlon Festival this Saturday, February 9. With the lake off-limits event director Mark […]
SEVERE thunderstorms are expected to hit the ACT this afternoon (Tuesday, February 5), says the Bureau of Meteorology. Canberrans are urged to be wary of flash flooding as storms are said to continue into the […]
DESPITE grave concerns for his welfare, Matthew Curtis has been found safe and well. The 23-year-old disappeared from his Warramanga home on Friday, August 10. ‘Grave’ concerns for missing Matthew
IN his first economic speech of the year Shadow treasurer Chris Bowen said workers are being denied “a fair go”. “Under the Liberals, the economy is not working for working people,” Bowen will said, delivering […]
ALMOST 100 ANU students are preparing to speak out against Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson when he speaks at Llewellyn Hall on February 15. ANU student and protest organiser Grace Hill says it’s about exposing his reactionary views […]
