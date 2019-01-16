Missing man needs medication

CONCERNS over the health of a 29-year-old man has been raised after he went missing from Canberra Hospital yesterday (Tuesday, January 15).

Daniel Watson, who has a chronic medical condition, went missing at about 5.30pm.

Police are concerned for his health if he does not receive medication.

He’s described as Caucasian, about 180cm (5’9”) tall, large build, light brown hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a floral pattern and dark grey cargo style pants.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police is urged to contact police on 131444 using reference number 6353105.