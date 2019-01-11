ANU vice chancellor Prof BRIAN SCHMIDT’s summer means…
My Summer / Brian Schmidt
- A chance to enjoy my farm, the vineyard and winery, and my family.
- Listening to the cricket, spending a few days at the beach, and slowing down.
- It’s a time to reflect about what has been and what should be. Summer rejuvenates me and gives me clarity about what I want to do for the rest of the year.
- At ANU, this summer it is going to be busy, busy, busy, as we get Kambri (ANU’s new community centre) ready for next year’s students, along with three new halls for our students to live in.
- But it is also a time to introduce ANU and Canberra to people from all over the country; undergraduates doing summer research projects and high school students participating in our indigenous humanities and indigenous science summer schools, the National Youth Science Forum, and the Math and Science Olympics.
