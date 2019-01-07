My Summer / Dan Bourchier

ABC radio presenter and TV news anchor DAN BOURCHIER’s summer priorities are…

Dan Bourchier

  • Long runs around the lake.
  • I’ve got a pile of books on my bedside table that I’ve been keen to read – and I hope to sit outdoors and devour as many as I can.
  • We often have family visiting and I love taking them to Old Parliament House to sit on the benches in the chambers and talk about our system of democracy.
  • I hope to get out and about to so many beautiful bushwalks around Canberra.
  • My partner is a mad gardener and I know I’ll be getting out to help in the garden.
