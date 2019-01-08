My Summer / Deep Saini

This summer, University of Canberra vice-chancellor Prof DEEP SAINI wants to…

University of Canberra vice-chancellor Prof Deep Saini

  • Take a slow discovery walk around Lake Burley Griffin.
  • Spend quality time with my daughters and their families visiting from overseas.
  • Dive deeper into Australian history through a full-day immersion in the Museum of Australian Democracy.
  • Relax in the backyard over the University of Canberra’s 2019 Book of the Year, “The Natural Way of Things”.
  • Fantasise about lowering my golf handicap to a single digit!

