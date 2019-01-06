Labor member for Canberra GAI BRODTMANN plans to…
My Summer / Gai Brodtmann
Labor member for Canberra GAI BRODTMANN plans to…
- Do my early walk around the lake when it is already 20C; no coat, no hat, no gloves, no thermals!
- Eat hot food on hot nights at Kopi Tiam.
- Take time out to smell the roses at the Old Parliament House gardens.
- Fire up the barbecue every night for dinner at home and eat outside in bare feet and sun frocks.
- Catch up with all the great exhibitions at our national institutions.
