My Summer / Gai Brodtmann

Labor member for Canberra GAI BRODTMANN plans to…

Gai Brodtmann

  • Do my early walk around the lake when it is already 20C; no coat, no hat, no gloves, no thermals!
  • Eat hot food on hot nights at Kopi Tiam.  
  • Take time out to smell the roses at the Old Parliament House gardens.
  • Fire up the barbecue every night for dinner at home and eat outside in bare feet and sun frocks.
  • Catch up with all the great exhibitions at our national institutions.

