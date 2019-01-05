My Summer / Gemma Maddox

This is Hit 104.7 announcer GEMMA MADDOX’s first Canberra summer and already she has a list of things she can’t wait to do over the holidays…

104.7 announcer Gemma Maddox

  • Ride around Lake Burley Griffin on the airbike, you feel so refreshed after exploring, it’s the best feeling.
  • It wouldn’t be summer without ice cream, especially from Frugii Dessert Laboratory. So delicious.
  • After a busy time, there’s nothing like catching up with the girls for a cheeky cocktail at Kokomo’s.
  • Hiking on Mount Ainslie, it’s best to go early morning because it’s too hot later.
  • Sunset Cinema, snacks and movies under the stars, what would be more magical?
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.