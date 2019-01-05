Feel better about yourself, walk around the lake, such is the power of water sports psychologist Richard Keegan tells DANIELLE NOHRA.
My Summer / Gemma Maddox
This is Hit 104.7 announcer GEMMA MADDOX’s first Canberra summer and already she has a list of things she can’t wait to do over the holidays…
- Ride around Lake Burley Griffin on the airbike, you feel so refreshed after exploring, it’s the best feeling.
- It wouldn’t be summer without ice cream, especially from Frugii Dessert Laboratory. So delicious.
- After a busy time, there’s nothing like catching up with the girls for a cheeky cocktail at Kokomo’s.
- Hiking on Mount Ainslie, it’s best to go early morning because it’s too hot later.
- Sunset Cinema, snacks and movies under the stars, what would be more magical?
