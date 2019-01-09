My Summer / Kagiso “KG” Ratlhagane

Canberra rapper and hip-hop artist KAGISO “KG” RATLHAGANE is looking forward to…

Kagiso “KG” Ratlhagane

  • Catching a gig. There’s so many awesome live music venues and places to hear local artists in Canberra.
  • Dessert in Braddon. Despite the packed crowds and struggling to find a park, Frugii on a warm summer’s night is the best way to end a night after dinner in Braddon or the city.
  • Eating out. There’s so many good summer eating spots now to choose from. I’m a gin lover so Tipsy Bull outside in the summer is a must. Also, I love the outside dining at Akiba, Raku and Sunday sessions at Edgars with live music.
  • Picnicking by the lake. We have so many spots to choose from, it’s a fun and affordable way to chill out with family and friends. Don’t forget your portable speaker though!
  • Going to the Braddon Barber Shop. You never know who you might bump into  here; it’s the place to be! From the hip-hop music to the cool conversations, it’s more than a barber shop. Tell Adi I sent you.  
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.