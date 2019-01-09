My Summer / Kagiso “KG” Ratlhagane

Catching a gig. There’s so many awesome live music venues and places to hear local artists in Canberra.

Dessert in Braddon. Despite the packed crowds and struggling to find a park, Frugii on a warm summer’s night is the best way to end a night after dinner in Braddon or the city.

Eating out. There’s so many good summer eating spots now to choose from. I’m a gin lover so Tipsy Bull outside in the summer is a must. Also, I love the outside dining at Akiba, Raku and Sunday sessions at Edgars with live music.

Picnicking by the lake. We have so many spots to choose from, it’s a fun and affordable way to chill out with family and friends. Don’t forget your portable speaker though!