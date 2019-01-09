Canberra rapper and hip-hop artist KAGISO “KG” RATLHAGANE is looking forward to…
My Summer / Kagiso "KG" Ratlhagane
Canberra rapper and hip-hop artist KAGISO “KG” RATLHAGANE is looking forward to…
- Catching a gig. There’s so many awesome live music venues and places to hear local artists in Canberra.
- Dessert in Braddon. Despite the packed crowds and struggling to find a park, Frugii on a warm summer’s night is the best way to end a night after dinner in Braddon or the city.
- Eating out. There’s so many good summer eating spots now to choose from. I’m a gin lover so Tipsy Bull outside in the summer is a must. Also, I love the outside dining at Akiba, Raku and Sunday sessions at Edgars with live music.
- Picnicking by the lake. We have so many spots to choose from, it’s a fun and affordable way to chill out with family and friends. Don’t forget your portable speaker though!
- Going to the Braddon Barber Shop. You never know who you might bump into here; it’s the place to be! From the hip-hop music to the cool conversations, it’s more than a barber shop. Tell Adi I sent you.
