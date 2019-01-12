My Summer / Liz Craven

I love seeing everyone come out of hibernation. All of a sudden people are outside walking, gardening, kayaking, eating, having a few sneaky cocktails and enjoying the sun. It is such a wonderful festive time.

I buy the season pass at Big Splash Waterpark in Macquarie for me and my daughter Abigail.

I make sure to catch some of the outdoor shows (I have plans to go to John Butler Trio and Missy Higgins with the family).

I have barbecues with everyone around and this summer I’m keen to get out of the gym and have a go at paddle boarding on the lake.