My Summer / Lucy Sugerman

Taking lots of trips to the Cotter or Casuarina Sands to swim; it’s super refreshing, an easy getaway and a nice drive (also the rope swing is fun).

This applies any time of the year, but I often go to Power Kart Raceway with friends (also Brodburger at Kingston Foreshore and ice-cream afterwards!).

Going to lookouts such as Mount Ainslie or Telstra Tower in the evening. The city is so gorgeous at that time, especially on balmy, summer nights.

Lonsdale Street in Braddon! Yes, I’m one of those people. There are so many great cafes, restaurants and shops. The highlight for me is always Frugii (I always get the cheesecake).