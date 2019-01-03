MOST people know where water comes from and how humans need it to survive but did you know that human bones are 25 per cent water? Or that up to 148,000 litres of water are […]
My Summer / Omar Musa
Queanbeyan author, rapper and poet OMAR MUSA says…
- I love going for a swim at Queanbeyan or Civic Pool and following it up with a righteous Frosty Fruit or two.
- Ginninderra Falls is a gorgeous, soulful place to visit in summer, and I feel it remains a bit of a secret.
- Grab a bunch of mates, a speaker and go shoot some hoops down near Lake Ginninderra as the day cools down. Add a sausage sizzle to undo your healthy work.
- It’s never a bad idea to have a slapdash feed at Sammy’s Kitchen in the city, as I often do on my birthday in January. The Ipoh hor fun is my favourite, but the shantung lamb is a recent revelation (thanks, Jem).
- As the sun goes down, I love wandering along the Queanbeyan River, from Oaks Estate, past the cemetery, all the way to the suspension bridge. It’s just beautiful at dusk and has long been my happy place. I saw some kids paddleboarding near the bridge recently and it looked like heaps of fun, maybe trying that can be my summer resolution.
