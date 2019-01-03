My Summer / Omar Musa

I love going for a swim at Queanbeyan or Civic Pool and following it up with a righteous Frosty Fruit or two.

Ginninderra Falls is a gorgeous, soulful place to visit in summer, and I feel it remains a bit of a secret.

Grab a bunch of mates, a speaker and go shoot some hoops down near Lake Ginninderra as the day cools down. Add a sausage sizzle to undo your healthy work.

It’s never a bad idea to have a slapdash feed at Sammy’s Kitchen in the city, as I often do on my birthday in January. The Ipoh hor fun is my favourite, but the shantung lamb is a recent revelation (thanks, Jem).